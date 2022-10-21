Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

