Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $128,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

