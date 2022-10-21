Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

GS opened at $310.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

