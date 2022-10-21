Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 11,690 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,786,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,216,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 530,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 363,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

