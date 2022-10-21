Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,858 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,858 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.84% of EchoStar worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 258,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SATS opened at $17.79 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. EchoStar had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

