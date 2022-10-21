Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

