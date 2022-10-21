Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 76,638 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,638 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,771,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VXF opened at $129.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $200.58.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
