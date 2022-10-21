Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 462,726 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.39% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,919,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,290,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

