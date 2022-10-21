Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

