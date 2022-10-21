CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given New €3.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.45 ($3.52) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.57) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

