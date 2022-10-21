Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE CALX opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,963,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,259,000 after buying an additional 363,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,405,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

