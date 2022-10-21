Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target to C$3.50

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

