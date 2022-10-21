CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.03. CareMax shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 5,270 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

CareMax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Recommended Stories

