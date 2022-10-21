CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.03. CareMax shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 5,270 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
CareMax Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.