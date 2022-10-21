Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.52

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 18083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.