Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.52

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.52 and last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 18083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.
In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,948 shares of company stock worth $1,945,380 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
