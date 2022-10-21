Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CVE opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

