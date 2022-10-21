Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

