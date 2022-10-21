Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 642.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.