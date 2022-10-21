Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $365.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.40 and its 200 day moving average is $355.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

