Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 2,475 iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

