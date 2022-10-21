Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.87 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.



