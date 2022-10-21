Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $970,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.