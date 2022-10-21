Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,324,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $12,728,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

