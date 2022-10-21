Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHE opened at $450.40 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.18.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

