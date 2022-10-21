Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $86.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.87.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

