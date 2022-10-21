Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $670,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

