Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. OTR Global upgraded Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

