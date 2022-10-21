Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,791 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Dynex Capital worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

