Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

MBB opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

