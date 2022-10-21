Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,424,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30.

