Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 4,110 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

