Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

