Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.52.

