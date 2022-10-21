Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 636.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

