Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,331 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

