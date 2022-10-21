Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $167.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average is $182.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.