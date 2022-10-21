Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after buying an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

