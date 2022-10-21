Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TLRY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

