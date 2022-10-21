Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

