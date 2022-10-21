CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after purchasing an additional 274,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.