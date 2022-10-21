Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

