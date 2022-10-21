Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $545.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $328.12 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $739.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

