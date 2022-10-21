Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

