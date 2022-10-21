Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

