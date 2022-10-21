Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Churchill Downs in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Churchill Downs’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $200.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $258.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

