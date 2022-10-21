Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ciena were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,411. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

