Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $40.89 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,141,000 after purchasing an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 494,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

