Citigroup Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $132.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

