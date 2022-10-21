Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up to $39.54

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.54, but opened at $40.70. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 24 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $664.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $365,195.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Articles

