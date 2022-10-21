Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.30 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.21.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.