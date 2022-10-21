CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.20

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.60), with a volume of 101898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.68).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.93. The stock has a market cap of £535.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CLS Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CLS

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

In other CLS news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £13,103,040 ($15,832,576.12). In other CLS news, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £296,000 ($357,660.71). Also, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02), for a total value of £13,103,040 ($15,832,576.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 338,250 shares of company stock worth $48,903,650.

CLS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.