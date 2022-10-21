CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 821,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $12.00 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

